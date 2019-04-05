OAKLAND (CBS13) – MC Hammer is embarking on his first tour since 1991.

The Oakland rap icon, known for hit songs like “2 Legit 2 Quit” and “U Can’t Touch This,” will be starting his “Hammer House Party” tour on Saturday with a date in Tallahassee, Fla.

When you love what you do and have mastered your craft !!!! 👊🏾💯 Rehearsals 🕺🏿”Don’t Stop” featuring @PleasureEllis 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7PkccMO1lz — MC HAMMER (@MCHammer) April 5, 2019

Several Northern California dates have been set, including a June 8 stop at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln.

Several old school hip-hop artists will join MC Hammer on the tour. The lineup will vary by the date, but Sir Mix-a-Lot, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew and En Vogue are among the rotating list of supporting acts.

En Vogue and Montell Jordan are slated to join MC Hammer for the Lincoln show.