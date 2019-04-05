Filed Under:del campo, Fair Oaks, Fair Oaks News, san juan unified

FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — San Juan Unified School District released renderings of a new building at Del Campo High School on Friday.

The building will sit at the entrance to the Fair Oaks campus and include a welcome plaza. Inside, the building will house science classrooms and a media common space.

The project was designed by Nacht & Lewis Architects and will be built by XL Construction. A groundbreaking is expected in the spring of 2020.

Along with the new building, upgrades are also being made to the school’s Career and Technical Education pathways facility. That includes renovations to the school’s fire academy and media broadcast classroom and studio.

