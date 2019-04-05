



— The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team has made a major bust in Angles Camp.

Deputies say they raided a home on the 5000 block of Spur Road and found 1,227 marijuana plants, 64 pounds of processed marijuana, and a shotgun.

ALSO: CBS13 Finds Tahoe Park Marijuana Lounge Was Operating Illegally

Deputies say they arrested 37-year-old Feng Gao on charges of illegal marijuana cultivation and maintaining a drug house.

His bail is set at $150,000.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on illegal marijuana cultivation or manufacturing sites to call the Sheriff’s Marijuana Tip Line at (209) 754-6870.