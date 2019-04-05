



A local nurse is facing six federal charges for allegedly peddling tens of thousands of pills and other types of drugs online.

The darknet is where many criminals turn to sell illegal firearms and drugs because they think law enforcement can’t track them. But it doesn’t. The same technology that allows them to go underground is being used against them.

Federal agents swarmed the home of a registered nurse, Carrie Markis, 42, in January. On Thursday, a federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Markis. According to documents, she illegally sold more than 20,000 prescription opioid pills, morphine, methadone, and fentanyl through her DarkNet business Farmacy41.

US Attorney McGregor Scott said: “Just because online drug dealers operate from behind a keyboard does not shield them from the law; it does not protect them from prosecution.”

Markis purchased legitimate prescriptions from willing sellers and then resold these pills and patches, even enlisting the help of an Elk Grove woman Andrea Jordan who was arrested Thursday. Federal agents say their work is not just about arresting dealers but ensuring public safety.

“People buying these products don’t’ know if they’re real or altered and they could be unknowingly putting harmful chemicals into their body,” said Homeland Security Investigations Asst. Special Agent-In-Charge Sir Streeter.

Investigators say Markis conducted some of her business using cryptocurrency. They found about $1.8 million in Bitcoin held on a cold storage cryptocurrency wallet and $234,000 in cash. Investigators say contrary to what many people think, the darknet is not so dark.

“These modern-day drug dealers may think technology will protect their identities, but they will be investigated, uncovered, and prosecuted by law enforcement using the very same technology right back against them,” said Scott.

Markis is out on $250,000 bond. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.