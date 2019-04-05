



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Target’s 4th annual “Car Seat Trade-In” event runs April 22 through May 4, 2019.

Parents can score a 20% off coupon at Target and get rid of some of their old baby gear at the same time!

Target will accept these items:

Infant Car Seats

Convertible Car Seats

Booster Seats

Car Seat Bases

Harnesses

The trade-in applies to used, expired, or damaged products. Those trading in the used items will get a 20% off coupon that can be used to buy a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller, or select baby gear (playards, high chairs, swings, rockers, and bouncers). The coupon expires May 11, 2019 and can be used in a Target store or on target.com.

Waste Management will then recycle the items. Since Target began the trade-in event, it’s recycled half a million car seats.