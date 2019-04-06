



— Drugs, cash, guns, and a ton of stolen property – that’s what El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office detectives found during a raid in Shingle Springs.

They served a search warrant at a home after numerous neighbors complained of narcotics activity.

Police say they recovered several firearms, narcotics, money, illegal weapons, and an entire truckload of stolen property.

They also tagged 30 vehicles for abatement.

