SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There’s a new twist in the murder of Monterey County psychiatrist Thomas Burchard.

On Friday, arrest warrants were issued out of Nevada for two additional people in the case.

They are:

  • Jon Logan Kennison
  • Diana Nicole Pena

Both are charged with felony conspiracy to commit murder and murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

ALSO: Arrest Report Released For Former Playboy Model Accused Of Murdering A Doctor

The former Playboy model, Kelsey Turner, also accused of killing Burchard, is currently in a Stockton jail cell awaiting an extradition hearing on Monday.

