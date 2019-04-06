Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There’s a new twist in the murder of Monterey County psychiatrist Thomas Burchard.
On Friday, arrest warrants were issued out of Nevada for two additional people in the case.
They are:
- Jon Logan Kennison
- Diana Nicole Pena
Both are charged with felony conspiracy to commit murder and murder with the use of a deadly weapon.
The former Playboy model, Kelsey Turner, also accused of killing Burchard, is currently in a Stockton jail cell awaiting an extradition hearing on Monday.