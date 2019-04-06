



— There’s a new twist in the murder of Monterey County psychiatrist Thomas Burchard.

On Friday, arrest warrants were issued out of Nevada for two additional people in the case.

They are:

Jon Logan Kennison

Diana Nicole Pena

Both are charged with felony conspiracy to commit murder and murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

ALSO: Arrest Report Released For Former Playboy Model Accused Of Murdering A Doctor

The former Playboy model, Kelsey Turner, also accused of killing Burchard, is currently in a Stockton jail cell awaiting an extradition hearing on Monday.