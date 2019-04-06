



— A CBS13 viewer sent in dashcam video of a powerful car crash that happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Harbord Blvd. and Reed Ave. in West Sacramento.

This is near the busy Riverpoint Marketplace, home to IKEA.

The crash snarled traffic in the are for hours.

Fortunately, West Sacramento Police say no one was injured in the accident.

Video Credit: Keith Sharward