



— Sacramento Kings General Manager Vlade Divac is heading to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Divac is one of 12 elected to this year’s Hall of Fame.

As a player, Divac spent 16 seasons in the NBA. He was drafted 26th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1989. In 1996, he was traded by the Lakers to the Charlotte Hornets for Kobe Bryant. He spent two seasons in Charlotte before joining the Sacramento Kings in 1998.

Divac is the first foreign-born and foreign-trained player ever to play more than 1,000 games for the NBA.

He is one of just seven players in the history of the NBA to record more than 13,000 points, 9,000 rebounds, 3,000 assists, and 1,500 blocks.

Divac is joined in the Class of 2019 by Bobby Jones, Bill Fitch, Sidney Moncrief, Jack Sikma, Paul Westphal, the Tennessee A&I teams of 1957-59, Teresa Weatherspoon, Al Attles, Charles “Chuck” Cooper, Carl Braun, and the Wayland Baptist University teams of 1948-82.

Vlade is just the second Kings player in the Sacramento era to be elected to the Hall of Fame.