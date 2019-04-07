



— Butte County Public Health says it’s found an additional case of measles in an adult, bringing the total cases in Butte County to six.

This person’s exposure locations in Chico are identified as:

Chipotle, 620 Mangrove Ave. Sunday, March 31, from 2:30-3:45 p.m.

Cinemark Theaters (movie: Hotel Mumbai), 801 East Ave. Sunday, March 31, from 7:00-10:00 p.m.



ALSO: UC Davis Medical Center Says 200 People May Have Been Exposed To Measles

Anyone who was present at either of these locations during those times, especially if they feel ill with a fever, rash, cough, runny nose or red watery eyes, is asked to call 530-552-3929.

Residents can also text BUTTEMEASLES to 898211 to receive public health information.