Hwy 50 Closed
Filed Under:Arrest, Auburn, pharmacy, police, robbery


AUBURN (CBS13) — Police in Auburn are still searching for one person in connection with a pharmacy robbery.

It happened Saturday afternoon at the Rite Aid on Nevada Street.

They say three people robbed the store and escaped.

A short time later, police say they spotted the suspects in a car, then they ditched the car and ran.

After a short chase, police arrested two people, one juvenile from Sacramento and 24-year-old Kody Scoveol.

After using a plane and a Rocklin K9 unit, police were unable to locate the third suspect.

