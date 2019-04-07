SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — They’re accused of robbing a Sacramento postal carrier, then trying to get the reward money for information leading to an arrest

Federal agents might describe it a special delivery that helped crack their U.S. Postal Service case.

An armed robber stole a master key from a Sacramento postal carrier.

Then a postal inspector got a call from one of the alleged criminals, double-crossing their partner.

Federal documents show after discovering a $50,000 reward for an arrest in the robbery two of the suspects “planted the stolen key on (a third suspect’s body) while he was sleeping in his car and called the U.S. Postal Service to report the location and inquire about the reward.”

Investigators moved in and ultimately arrested four suspects on a number of charges including armed robbery, possession of stolen U.S. mail, and identity theft.

At the home where feds say the suspects were living and sorting through stolen mail, they picked up using the stolen postal master key, one of the suspects’ mothers answered the door.

Victoria Deleal says she has not spoken to her son since he was taken into custody and blames his alleged crimes on drug use.

An armed robbery of a U. S. postal carrier, turned into alleged mail theft, i-d theft, and then arrests, thanks to what feds say were crooks double-crossing their own alleged partners in crime.

Those suspects were indicted last Thursday.

They’re expected to appear in federal court to face charges against them this coming week.