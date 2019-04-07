Hwy 50 Closed
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Superintendent of the Sacramento Unified School District is asking union leaders for mediation this in hopes of avoiding a strike.

Jorge Aguilar sent a letter to the Sacramento City Teachers Association, requesting a meeting on Monday.

ALSO: Sac City Unified Offering $500 Per Day To Replacement Instructors If Teachers Go On Strike

The union announced plans to strike this Thursday over alleged violations of a collective bargaining agreement with the District.

The strike is expected to last one day.

The District has been preparing for the strike and prepping replacement instructors.

