



— The Superintendent of the Sacramento Unified School District is asking union leaders for mediation this in hopes of avoiding a strike.

Jorge Aguilar sent a letter to the Sacramento City Teachers Association, requesting a meeting on Monday.

The union announced plans to strike this Thursday over alleged violations of a collective bargaining agreement with the District.

The strike is expected to last one day.

The District has been preparing for the strike and prepping replacement instructors.