  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMThe 54th Academy of Country Music Awards
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMRoseville Auto Mall Sports Sunday
    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:avalanche, Lake Tahoe, sierra weather, snow


LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Emergency crews had to rescue motorists on Sunday who got stuck in a snow slide.

It happened on Highway 50 near Echo Summit.

Highway 50 Near Echo Summit

ALSO: Highway 50 Reopened After Snow Slide Closure

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says one driver had to be transported by medics but was not seriously injured.

Caltrans closed the highway for several hours this afternoon as it cleared the snow away from the roadway.

https://www.facebook.com/eldoradosheriff/posts/1081108808763670

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s