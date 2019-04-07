



— Emergency crews had to rescue motorists on Sunday who got stuck in a snow slide.

It happened on Highway 50 near Echo Summit.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says one driver had to be transported by medics but was not seriously injured.

Caltrans closed the highway for several hours this afternoon as it cleared the snow away from the roadway.

