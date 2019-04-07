Hwy 50 Closed
TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE (CBS13) — Members of the 21st Airlift Squadron from Travis Air Force Base are in Djibouti, providing much needed Cyclone Idai relief.

The Category 2 storm that hit Mozambique in mid-March had top winds of 110 miles per hour, submerged several villages, and killed more than 800 people.

C-17 Globemaster

Travis is supporting the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa.

Lt. Col. Steven Nolan, 21st AS Director of Operations, says the base received a request for two crews to support the relief efforts on March 28, and a few days later those crews on a C-17 Globemaster III for Africa.

C-17 Globemaster

So far, the team from Travis, utilizing a C-17 from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, has helped deliver more than 17,000 pounds of USAID food, a forklift, and other equipment.

C-17 Globemaster

