The Category 2 storm that hit Mozambique in mid-March had top winds of 110 miles per hour, submerged several villages, and killed more than 800 people.

Travis is supporting the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa.

Lt. Col. Steven Nolan, 21st AS Director of Operations, says the base received a request for two crews to support the relief efforts on March 28, and a few days later those crews on a C-17 Globemaster III for Africa.

So far, the team from Travis, utilizing a C-17 from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, has helped deliver more than 17,000 pounds of USAID food, a forklift, and other equipment.