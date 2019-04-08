



— The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman for allegedly strangling her 75-year-old mother Sunday.

The sheriff’s department said a report of a fight with a person being strangled came in around 7 a.m. from the 1200 block of Lassen Avenue in Modesto. When deputies arrived, they found the alleged assault had ended before they got there, but they say, Rosie Mercado, 34, had strangled her 75-year-old mother.

Deputies said another person in the residence witnessed the incident and called 911.

The victim was taken to Doctor’s Medical Center for her injuries.

Mercado was arrested and booked for attempted murder and elder abuse.