



— The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said a 25-year-old woman was found dead in her car by a citizen early Monday morning.

Deputies said the woman was found in her gold, 4-door Toyota on the shoulder of Milton Road near Highway 4 in the unincorporated area of Farmington. Deputies arrived on the scene around 2:50 a.m. and investigators towed the vehicle to the coroner’s office with the female inside to preserve the evidence.

The woman was identified as Beranea Moreno of Lodi. Officials say an autopsy determined she was the victim of a homicide.

If anyone has had contact with the victim or has seen her vehicle in the past week please contact Detective Cory Brown at 209-567-485.