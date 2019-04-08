  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Kim Endicott, Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) – Uganda police say that an American tourist who was freed after being kidnapped in a wildlife park will be turned over to the U.S. ambassador Monday, amid conflicting reports over whether a ransom was paid for her release.

Ugandan police said Kim Endicott, from California, and her Ugandan driver were both safe, after the ordeal during which they were taken from Queen Elizabeth National Park across the border to Congo.

Police said no ransom was paid, although the kidnappers had demanded $500,000 after grabbing Endicott and her driver on April 2.

However, an official with Wild Frontiers Uganda Safaris, which organized the kidnapping victim’s itinerary, said Monday a ransom was paid for Endicott. The tour agent spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to press.

