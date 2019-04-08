  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dr. Thomas Burchard, Kelsey Turner

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Former Playboy model Kelsey Turner was in court Monday to face charges in connection with the murder of a California psychiatrist.

Turner was arrested in Stockton on March 21 after the body of 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Kirk Burchard, was found bludgeoned to death east of Las Vegas. Police believe Burchard was attacked in his Mercedes then his body was moved to the trunk of the car and was left two miles down a dirt road.

At Monday’s hearing, news of “additional information” was brought forth, resulting in the need for an additional court appearance on April 16 at 8:30 a.m. that will confirm her extradition to Las Vegas.

Jon Kennison and Diana Pena, are also accused in the murder of Burchard. They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and open murder with the use of a deadly weapon. Neither are in custody, although warrants have been issued for their arrests.

One of the suspects may have been the boyfriend of Kelsey Turner, according to TV station KLAS in Las Vegas.

Burchard had been working at a hospital in Monterey County.

While the relationship is unclear, Burchard and Turner had known each for about two years.

Turner is currently being held in the San Joaquin County jail waiting for extradition to Nevada.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s