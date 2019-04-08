SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Former Playboy model Kelsey Turner was in court Monday to face charges in connection with the murder of a California psychiatrist.

Turner was arrested in Stockton on March 21 after the body of 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Kirk Burchard, was found bludgeoned to death east of Las Vegas. Police believe Burchard was attacked in his Mercedes then his body was moved to the trunk of the car and was left two miles down a dirt road.

At Monday’s hearing, news of “additional information” was brought forth, resulting in the need for an additional court appearance on April 16 at 8:30 a.m. that will confirm her extradition to Las Vegas.

This is the first time we are seeing Kelsey Turner since she's been arrested. The former Playboy model is accused of killing a California psychiatrist & leaving his body in the truck of a car in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/ktbk9YWNHI — Yasmeen Hassan (@YasmeenTV) April 8, 2019

Jon Kennison and Diana Pena, are also accused in the murder of Burchard. They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and open murder with the use of a deadly weapon. Neither are in custody, although warrants have been issued for their arrests.

One of the suspects may have been the boyfriend of Kelsey Turner, according to TV station KLAS in Las Vegas.

Burchard had been working at a hospital in Monterey County.

While the relationship is unclear, Burchard and Turner had known each for about two years.

Turner is currently being held in the San Joaquin County jail waiting for extradition to Nevada.