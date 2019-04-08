



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento will host the 2nd Annual California Classic Summer League for rookies, 2nd year players, and those looking to make NBA and G league teams.

The Kings, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Miami Heat will play 3 games each from Monday, July 1-Wednesday, July 3. The games will follow the modified-format used by other Summer Leagues, including 10-minute quarters.

Three-day passes go on sale April 9 for 2019-20 season ticket holders, and April 10 for the general public.

Last summer, more than 50,000 fans came to see the California Classic at the Golden 1 Center.

The NBA Rookie Draft is June 20. Rosters for the California Classic will be released after that.