



A man died Monday while trying to retrieve his ladder on eastbound Interstate 80 at State Route 113, according to CHP-Solano.

CHP said a Dixon resident was driving on eastbound I-80 in his Chevy Silverado when a ladder became detached from his vehicle and landed in the slow lane. The 59-year-old driver reportedly pulled over to the right shoulder, reversed to the ladder, and exited the vehicle.

As he was attempting to get his ladder, the man was struck by a gray Toyota Camry, driven by 25-year-old Marcus Limasvega from Vacaville.

The 59-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by Dixon firefighters.

Any person with information pertinent to this investigation is asked to contact the CHP at our non-emergency line 1-800-TELL-CHP (1-800-835-5247) or the CHP Solano Area Office at (707) 428-2100. Relate that you have information for CHP – Solano and Officer Deters who is handling this investigation.