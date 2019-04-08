



— Crews have located the body of Moua Lo, who dove into the San Joaquin River after his one-year-old child on March 29.

Lo was out fishing with his three children on March 29 when his one-year-old fell into the river. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and located two of his children drifting in the boat and also found the one-year-old floating in the river with a life jacket on. The young child was taken to the hospital in critical condition and remains hospitalized, but is recovering.

RELATED: Crews Continue To Search For Father Who Jumped Into Delta Water To Save One-Year-Old

The sheriff’s office said numerous public safety agencies tried to locate 41-year-old Lo on the day of the incident, but they were unsuccessful.

In the days following, crews searched with sonar units, boats, ground crews, ATVs, and canines. On Sunday, crews searching the area were advised a fisherman found a body in the river.

Deputies assisted the coroner’s office with the recovery and the coroner’s office confirmed the body was Moua Lo’s, on Monday.