SAN MATEO (CBS SF/CBS13) — An Uber driver has been arrested for burglarizing a home in San Mateo and attempting to burglarize another home after dropping off the home’s residents at the airport, according to authorities.
San Mateo police said detectives arrested Jackie Gordon Wilson at his home in Rancho Cordova on Friday and recovered some of the items stolen the previous day from the home on the 1700 block of Nash Street.
The homeowner shared security camera video of the suspect breaking into the home and learned from those viewing that the video the suspect was an Uber driver who had just dropped off people at the airport from the 600 block of Rand St., police said.
The San Mateo Police Department shared tips Monday to help ridesharing app users stay safe when they’re requesting a ride.
Tips For Staying Safe On An Uber or Lyft Ride:
- Request your ride inside if possible.
- Be mindful where you are picked up and dropped off. For example, if you use rideshare to the airport, the driver will know you won’t be home for several days.
- Do not get into a car or give your name to the driver until you ask, “who are you here for?” If the driver can’t identify your name, do not get in.
- Share your trip with a family member or friend from the app.
- Avoid telling your driver personal information during small talk.
- Sit in the backseat and wear your seatbelt.
- Trust your instincts! If you are uncomfortable with the driver’s behavior or comments or you sense something is not right, don’t get in the car. If you are already in the car, ask to be dropped off and call 911.