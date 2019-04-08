



We’ll have overcast skies for the rest of Monday, with valley temperatures topping out in the lower 70s. Our region will stay mostly dry throughout the day.

Another weather system will spread rain southward across the region later today and tonight. Thunderstorms with heavy rain will be possible over Shasta County this afternoon and evening — potentially leading to flooding issues.

By Tuesday morning, the Sierra will receive snow mainly after midnight tonight, amounting to about two to six inches. Snow levels will drop down to about 5,000 feet. We’ll have breezy winds on Tuesday, with gusts near 30 mph.

Showers will decrease by Tuesday evening, with dry weather expected Wednesday.

Another system may bring some showers to the mountains Thursday.