



— The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said a 25-year-old woman was found dead in her car by a citizen early Monday morning.

Deputies said the woman was found in her gold, 4-door Toyota on the shoulder of Milton Road near Highway 4 in the unincorporated area of Farmington. Deputies arrived on the scene around 2:50 a.m. and investigators towed the vehicle to the coroner’s office with the female inside to preserve the evidence.

The woman was identified as Beranea Moreno of Lodi. Officials say an autopsy determined she was the victim of a homicide. Investigators are now trying to figure out how Beranea and her vehicle ended up nearly 40 miles from her home and who left her there.

If anyone has had contact with the victim or has seen her vehicle in the past week please contact Detective Cory Brown at 209-567-485.

If you have any tips, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers , or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus the message and be eligible for a cash reward.

The family is now organizing a funeral. Something they didn’t think they would be doing. They are also putting together a GoFundMe because all of this has been so unexpected. The GoFundMe can be found here.