



— A 16-year-old male is under arrest and the search is on for two others in the robbery of a Starbucks Monday evening.

Police say a robbery victim and several subjects helped subdue the juvenile suspect from Oakland, who was immediately taken into custody. According to police, three male subjects in their mid-to-late teens came into the coffee shop around 6:40 p.m. Monday. While one suspect reportedly spoke with the barista, the other two walked around the shop and then grabbed laptops being used by other customers.

One victim reportedly grabbed one of the thieves as he was trying to run out of the store with his computer, but the third suspect engaged with the victim and caused him to break his grasp. Witnesses said the two suspects with the computers got into a nearby vehicle and drove off, but the victim grabbed onto the third suspect as he left the store.

A witness helped the victim hold down the suspect until police arrived.

The two other suspects reportedly returned to the scene to try and help free the third suspect before police arrived, but they were unsuccessful and left the scene again. Police said the two suspects and driver were last seen in a late model green Lexus GS300.

The juvenile suspect held by citizens was booked into the San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall. The incident is still under investigation.