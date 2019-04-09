  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:LA Lakers, Magic Johnson


LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Magic Johnson is stepping down as president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Johnson replaced Jim Buss as president of basketball operations on Feb. 21, 2017.

Johnson made the surprise announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

The news came as a surprise, including to Jeanie Buss, controlling owner and president of the Lakers, reports CBSLA Sports Director Jim Hill.

“Her and I have such an amazing relationship and I think that she gave me full power to do what I wanted to do. But I think that with her and I, I want to always preserve that relationship and love her and then. I had more fun when I was able to be the big brother. The ambassador to everybody,” said Johnson, adding that he had “more fun on the other side then on this side.”

