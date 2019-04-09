Filed Under:Shannon David Scott
Shannon David Scott


AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) – The vehicle belonging to a missing Calaveras County man has been discovered with human remains inside.

On the morning of August 29, 2018, Shannon David Scott left the area of Wilseyville in Calaveras County for a medical appointment at the Sacramento Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center but never arrived. He was reported missing by family members two days later, according to a statement from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

Shannon David Scott has been missing for nearly a year. (Credit: Calaveras County Sheriff's Office)

On Monday, a vehicle matching Shannon Scott’s was located near the Calaveras County town of Plymouth. It was found off a highway and down an embankment. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found remains human inside the vehicle. The incident is being investigated by the CHP, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities have not released the identity of the remains.

