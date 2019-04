MIDTOWN SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A midtown intersection remains closed following a fatal crash Tuesday evening.

Fatal accident in midtown Sacramento. Motorcycle vs. car. Intersection of 26th & Q closed. @SacPolice on scene. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/3kfBSECBGX — JT (@916JT) April 10, 2019

The crash happened around 7 p.m. at 26th and Q streets. Police say it appears a motorcycle and a car collided in the intersection, which is a four-way stop.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are trying to determine if speeding was a factor in the crash.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim.