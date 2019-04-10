



— Police have made an arrest in the February shooting death of two teens riding their bikes.

On Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody in connection to the double homicide. The victims, just 14 and 15-years-old were gunned down after midnight on Feb. 24 off Hammer Lane.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims. One was a 15-year-old from Sacramento who attended Valley High School, an Elk Grove Unified School District spokesperson confirmed. The other was a 14-year-old Stockton resident who attended Ronald E. McNair High School in the Lodi Unified School District.