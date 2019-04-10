  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The bid to get Major League Soccer to Sacramento got another boost Tuesday night.

(credit: Sacramento Republic FC)

If you want to play in the majors, you need a big-league stadium, and at the city council meeting Tuesday, councilmembers held a vote on the term sheet which would bring a $252 million privately-funded stadium to the railyards. 

The session was packed with Republic FC supporters patiently waiting for the vote that was never really in doubt. The Sacramento City Council voted unanimously to approve a deal which includes a $33 million incentive package that will add infrastructure around that privately-funded soccer stadium.

READ ALSO: Mayor, Republic FC To Announce Stadium Deal In Railyards

A decision could come as early as next week in Los Angeles when the MLS board of Governors is scheduled to meet. Sacramento Republic FC officials are expected to travel to the meeting to make their case for an expansion franchise.

