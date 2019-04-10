



— Young skateboarders at a local park in Fairfield got the scare of their lives as they got caught in what they thought was a tornado Tuesday.

Turns out it wasn’t a tornado, but the video captured showed just how dangerous and surprising the wind storm was when it kicked up out of nowhere.

The afternoon skate at Allan Witt Park had Anthony James and his friends running for cover.

“We had heard it in the back of the skate park and saw some dust just spinning around,” James said.

In the park’s CCTV video, you can see a whirlwind picking up debris and tearing the roof off a park outbuilding, all of it airborne.

“It started coming super fast and started throwing skateboards in the air and stuff like that,” James said.

No one was hurt, but park regulars say it was the craziest thing they’ve seen in a while.

“At first I saw people running and I thought ‘man it’s not so bad,’ then I saw a skateboard flying in the air, then I was like ‘okay this is kind of serious,'” said Lorenzo Patton.

The National Weather Service said the kids were caught in a dust devil, which appear when conditions are clear, dry and hot.

James, who is used to making moves on his BMX, said the best move Tuesday was to simply get out of the way.

” I probably should have been more careful cause as I was filming I almost got hit a couple of times,” James said.

There was not any cloud-to-ground connection, which is a hallmark for tornadoes.