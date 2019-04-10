  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elk Grove News, home invasion

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Three home invasion suspects are in custody after a neighbor armed with a golf club chased them out of an Elk Grove home.

Elk Grove police say it happened early Tuesday afternoon on Campania Court, near Bruceville Road.

The homeowner ran out of the house, officers say, while the neighbor confronted the suspects in the home – thinking they had a gun.

They got into a fight and the suspects tried to strangle the neighbor – and stabbed him twice – before running off.

All three suspects were found with a pellet gun a few blocks away and arrested. The three have been identified as 21-year-old Ivory Spratt, 20-year-old Kymon Anderson and 19-year-old Zamir Alshabazz.

The neighbor is now in the hospital for his injuries but is expected to be okay.

Police say all three suspects are facing attempted murder, home invasion, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s