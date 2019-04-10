ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Three home invasion suspects are in custody after a neighbor armed with a golf club chased them out of an Elk Grove home.

Elk Grove police say it happened early Tuesday afternoon on Campania Court, near Bruceville Road.

The homeowner ran out of the house, officers say, while the neighbor confronted the suspects in the home – thinking they had a gun.

They got into a fight and the suspects tried to strangle the neighbor – and stabbed him twice – before running off.

All three suspects were found with a pellet gun a few blocks away and arrested. The three have been identified as 21-year-old Ivory Spratt, 20-year-old Kymon Anderson and 19-year-old Zamir Alshabazz.

The neighbor is now in the hospital for his injuries but is expected to be okay.

Police say all three suspects are facing attempted murder, home invasion, assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy charges.