GRANITE BAY (CBS13) – A 28-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he left his ID at the scene of a burglary in Granite Bay.

The incident happened Friday just after 11 p.m. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, a woman pulled up to her home that night and saw her suitcases were on the side of the road, down from her driveway.

Opening up the suitcases, she found that they were loaded with stuff from inside her home. Further, she found two of her husband’s rifles inside a trashcan that was brought to the end of the driveway.

She quickly got her answer as to who was responsible when the suspect walked out and ran to hide.

Deputies say the homeowner and her daughter, who also just came home, started chasing the suspect and were able to catch him. But he got away before deputies could show up.

A backpack apparently left by the suspect was found in the home. The suspect’s California ID was inside – allowing deputies to easily identify the suspect as 28-year-old Richard Holesapple.

Hours later, a neighbor found Holesapple trying to hide. Deputies found him in a nearby field and arrested him.

Holesapple is now facing several charges related to burglary. He’s being held on $295,000 bail.