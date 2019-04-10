WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A search is on for the driver who struck and killed a person on Highway 50 in West Sacramento early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened near Harbor Boulevard around 2 a.m.

California Highway Patrol says the incident began as a minor crash involving two cars on the westbound side of the freeway. Apparently, a driver in one of those cars got out and was then struck by another car passing by.

That third car left the scene before officers arrived, CHP says. Few details, other than the vehicle was white, are available about the suspect’s car.

The name of the person killed has not been released at this point.

It’s unclear what caused the initial crash.