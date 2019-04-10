  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Highway 50, West Sacramento News

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A search is on for the driver who struck and killed a person on Highway 50 in West Sacramento early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened near Harbor Boulevard around 2 a.m.

California Highway Patrol says the incident began as a minor crash involving two cars on the westbound side of the freeway. Apparently, a driver in one of those cars got out and was then struck by another car passing by.

That third car left the scene before officers arrived, CHP says. Few details, other than the vehicle was white, are available about the suspect’s car.

The name of the person killed has not been released at this point.

It’s unclear what caused the initial crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s