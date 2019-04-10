\"Carrying the Gold\" -- As Elizabeth prepares to officially declare her candidacy for president, she must deal with fallout from a news article alleging she had an affair with President Dalton during her CIA days. Also, Mike B. and Jay adjust to the growing pains in their expanded roles as campaign staffers, and Elizabeth calls for a UN criminal tribunal against Myanmar military leaders over their treatment of the Rohingya, on MADAM SECRETARY, Sunday, April 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Jane Pauley guest stars as herself. Pictured: Jane Pauley as herself. Photo: Jeff Neumann/CBS 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.





(CBS)- CBS News’ Jane Pauley will anchor “No Exit!,” a one-hour CBS News primetime special exploring America’s love/hate relationship with our highways and byways, and how millions of us cope with our increasingly difficult daily commute, to be broadcast Friday, May 17 (9:00 PM, ET/PT), only on CBS.

The special will feature the familiar team of CBS Sunday Morning correspondents exploring the past, present and future of transportation. “No Exit!” will highlight topics ranging from the most scenic drives in America, crazy commutes, the rise of scooters, the promise of flying cars, some thoughts from comedian Jim Gaffigan and much more. “No Exit!” will look at how the country’s major arteries often resemble moving parking lots. The special will also reveal what countries around the world have the worst traffic jams.

Tune into CBS on Friday, May 17th (9:00 PM, ET/PT) or “No Exit!” Check your local listings for more information.