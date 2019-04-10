SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Prosecutors will be seeking the death penalty against the Golden State Killer suspect Joseph DeAngelo.

The accused Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist was back in Sacramento County court early Wednesday afternoon for a settlement conference. Six district attorneys agreed to consolidate the case to Sacramento.

DeAngelo appeared in court for the brief hearing where the DAs announced they would seek the death penalty in the event he is convicted.

Prosecutors believe 73-year-old DeAngelo killed 13 people and raped dozens in six California counties in the 1970s and 80s.

Deangelo was taken into custody nearly one year ago.

Last time he was in court, the judge noted that the case against DeAngelo is so extensive that it could last a decade and cost taxpayers millions of dollars.