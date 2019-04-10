



— Police say a 24-year-old transient man was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a weapon Wednesday.

William Reeves, from Merced, reportedly prompted calls to 911 when he pointed what turned out to be a toy gun at people in a Modesto shopping center.

The Modesto Bee reported the man appeared to be under the influence as he pointed the toy revolver at people and himself near the Hobby Lobby on McHenry Avenue.

According to Modesto Police, the man continued wandering for several blocks and tossed the toy at some point. The toy was later recovered by a witness, who brought it to officers.

Police arrested Reeves near Party City and took him into custody at gunpoint.