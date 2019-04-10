



SANTA CLARA (CBS13) – A top NFL prospect – who the San Francisco 49ers have a keen eye on – has purged his Twitter account ahead of the draft.

Nick Bosa is widely considered one of the top-rated players in the 2019 NFL Draft class. The Ohio State defensive end is projected to be one of the first picks in the draft.

With the 49ers having the second pick, there’s a good chance Bosa will land in San Francisco – a fact Bosa cites as the reason for deleting some possibly controversial tweets.

“I had to,” Bosa told ESPN. “There’s a chance I might end up in San Francisco.”

On Twitter, Bosa has espoused conservative viewpoints. He has liked controversial tweets from conservative commentator Tomi Lahren, declared his support of Donald Trump, and even agreed with the President’s criticism of the national anthem protest undertaken by several NFL players.

Bosa has even called former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick a “clown” in one tweet.

All the political tweets have now been deleted from Bosa’s account.

The NFL Draft begins on April 25. The Arizona Cardinals have the #1 pick, followed by the 49ers.