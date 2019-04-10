  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento River Cats

LAS VEGAS (CBS13) – An umpire got an earful from the crowd for an apparent slight of a MiLB club’s resident bat dog.

Finn is the Las Vegas Aviators’ bat dog and a very good boy.

Tuesday night, in a game against the Sacramento River Cats, Finn was trying to do his job – retrieving a baseball bat – but an umpire grabbed it first.

A cascade of boos from the crowd immediately followed.

The video of the little incident has already racked up more than 2 million views on Twitter as of Wednesday morning, with almost everyone joining in admonishment of the ump.

Even the River Cats, who went on to lose Tuesday night’s game 10-2, tweeted “We stand with @finnthebatdog.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s