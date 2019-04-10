LAS VEGAS (CBS13) – An umpire got an earful from the crowd for an apparent slight of a MiLB club’s resident bat dog.

Finn is the Las Vegas Aviators’ bat dog and a very good boy.

Tuesday night, in a game against the Sacramento River Cats, Finn was trying to do his job – retrieving a baseball bat – but an umpire grabbed it first.

A cascade of boos from the crowd immediately followed.

The video of the little incident has already racked up more than 2 million views on Twitter as of Wednesday morning, with almost everyone joining in admonishment of the ump.

Even the River Cats, who went on to lose Tuesday night’s game 10-2, tweeted “We stand with @finnthebatdog.”