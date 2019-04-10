Filed Under:Nevada County, Placer County

SODA SPRINGS (CBS13) – A high Sierra road looks more like a river due to an “ice dam,” authorities say.

Large chunks of ice have blocked the South Yuba River from flowing underneath the bridge at Soda Springs Road, causing flooding on the road right near a railroad crossing.

Access to the community of Serene Lakes, which is just over a mile due south of Soda Springs, is closed.

Officials say fire resources and advanced life support paramedics are in place on the Serene Lakes in anticipation of any sort of emergency.

The closure could last up to two or three days, authorities say.

Placer and Nevada County officials are asking people to avoid this area for the time being.

