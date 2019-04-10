YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A bear cub somehow managed to find its way to Yuba City.

City of Yuba City officials say, Tuesday night, the police department got a call about a bear sighting near Buttehouse Road and Harter Parkway. Officers responded and confirmed that, indeed, there was a bear in the neighborhood.

The cub was estimated to be just over 5′ tall and about 125 pounds.

Wildlife officials advised officers to let the bear leave on its own so it could find its way back. However, several hours later, officers got another call about a bear sighting – this time near Ainsley and Gray avenues.

Officials say it was the same bear from earlier. This time, the bear was confined to the area of Williams Way and Gray Avenue when it climbed a tree. Fish and wildlife personnel then shot it with a tranquilizer.

The bear was then taken away without incident.