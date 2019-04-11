



— Paulo Mendoza, the man charged with killing Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh, pleaded not guilty Thursday in a Modesto courtroom.

Police say Cpl. Singh made a traffic stop in Newman the day after Christmas. Singh pulled over the truck for not having any plates.

A few moments after making the stop, the officer called out “shots fired” over the radio. Multiple agencies responded to the scene but the suspect had taken off before they arrived.

Cpl. Singh’s killing attracted national attention, including from President Donald Trump. Seizing on the announcement from the Stanislaus County Sheriff that the suspect was in the US illegally, Trump linked the shooting to his push for building a border wall.

Mendoza will return to court in May.