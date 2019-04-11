



— Yuba City Police have arrested 29-year-old Armando Aryas Cuadras Wednesday in a homicide cold case from 2013.

On January 23, 2013, the police were called to the 500 block of Park Avenue regarding the homicide of 94-year-old Leola Lucille Shreves, who was found to have been brutally murdered inside her home.

Police said DNA evidence was collected at the scene during the initial investigation that did not belong to Shreves. Department of Justice testing of the evidence did not lead to the person who left it at the scene, according to police.

For the past six years, investigators have continued to crack the case, and with recent advances in DNA analysis, the suspect, Cuadras, was identified.

Yuba City police said this is believed to be the first time this new process of DNA analysis has been used to identify a suspect and lead to an arrest.