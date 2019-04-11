



— The Sacramento County Coroner says a body found today at Garcia Bend is that of missing tow truck driver Shalvinesh Sharma.

The family of Shalvinesh and Roselyn Sharma have believed their bodies were at the bottom of the Sacramento River since their tow truck reportedly plunged into the Sacramento River on March 26.

Crews have not been able safely to locate the truck and couple due to rapid, frigid waters. The water is moving at about four feet per second.

Divers were set to recover the bodies believed to be in the truck Friday morning. No word yet if today’s discovery has changed those plans.

