Filed Under:Body Found, river, Sacramento, Sacramento News, Sharma, tow truck


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Coroner says a body found today at Garcia Bend is that of missing tow truck driver Shalvinesh Sharma.

The family of Shalvinesh and Roselyn Sharma have believed their bodies were at the bottom of the Sacramento River since their tow truck reportedly plunged into the Sacramento River on March 26.

(credit: Facebook)

 

Crews have not been able safely to locate the truck and couple due to rapid, frigid waters. The water is moving at about four feet per second.

ALSO: Officials Believe They Have Located The Tow Truck That Crashed Into The Sacramento River

Divers were set to recover the bodies believed to be in the truck Friday morning. No word yet if today’s discovery has changed those plans.

We’ll continue to follow this story all evening. We will bring you the newest details when we get them here on CBS13.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s