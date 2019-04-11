RIO LINDA (CBS13) – Family says the baby who had to be delivered early after her mother was hit by a DUI suspect has died.

Ciara Villegas was 6 months pregnant when a car plowed into her car Monday night, sending her flying down a Rio Linda street. Doctors had to perform an emergency C-section and the baby, Ricky, was delivered.

Thursday, family confirmed that Ricky had died.

Villegas is undergoing surgery on Thursday, family also said.

The driver who caused the crash, Ronny Haines Ward, has been arrested on suspicion of DUI. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail.