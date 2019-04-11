  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ciara Villegas, DUI Crash, Rio Linda

RIO LINDA (CBS13) – Family says the baby who had to be delivered early after her mother was hit by a DUI suspect has died.

Ciara Villegas was 6 months pregnant when a car plowed into her car Monday night, sending her flying down a Rio Linda street. Doctors had to perform an emergency C-section and the baby, Ricky, was delivered.

Thursday, family confirmed that Ricky had died.

Villegas is undergoing surgery on Thursday, family also said.

The driver who caused the crash, Ronny Haines Ward, has been arrested on suspicion of DUI. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s