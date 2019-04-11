  • CBS13On Air

OAKDALE


OAKDALE (CBS13) — Police in Oakdale say a Hummer slammed into a house late Wednesday night after a short chase.

This happened on Dillwood Road at Highway 108.

Police say this all started with an attempted stop of a reckless driver.

They say they backed off when the car took off and started speeding and driving recklessly.

A short time later, they say the car crashed into the house.

The female driver was transported to a local hospital following the crash.

