Filed Under:Sacramento News, South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An Islamic center in south Sacramento has been evacuated, authorities say.

The scene is at the Masjid Annur Islamic Center on 65th Street, off of Florin Road.

Scene of the evacuation at the center.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department confirms that the center, along with a school associated with it, have been evacuated as a precaution.

Exactly what prompted the center to be evacuated is unclear at this point, however.

Parents are currently picking up their children from the center.

More information to come. 

