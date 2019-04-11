CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – A local high school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve been investigating 34-year-old Jason Bourdett after the student came forward and told detectives about the alleged relationship.

Investigators say the student met Bourdett when he was a teacher at Natomas Pacific Pathways Charter School back in 2017. She was 17-years-old at the time and says she met repeatedly with Bourdett at his Cameron Park home over the following 6 months.

Bourdett has since started teaching at El Dorado High School. Investigators say there has been no evidence of any other possible victims.

Detectives arrested Bourdett on Thursday. He has been placed on administrative leave from El Dorado High School.