



HILLSBOROUGH (KPIX 5) — The legal battle is heating up between the city of Hillsborough and the owner of the popular if polarizing “Flintstones” home — a familiar sight for thousands of commuters along the Interstate 280 corridor on the Peninsula.

Homeowner Florence Fang announced that she is planning to file a lawsuit of her own against the city. She is alleging the city infringed on her first amendment rights of freedom of speech when it demanded she removes several dinosaur sculptures from her backyard.

“They have a lawsuit that says tear down the whole thing — even the retaining wall. I do not understand,” Fang said.

Check out the Flinstone’s House for yourself! Swipe through below:

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: Flintstones masks are displayed inside the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: Florence Fang, (C) owner of the so-called Flintstone's House, speaks during a press conference to announce that she is suing the town of Hillsborough on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A reporter takes pictures of the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A view of the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A view of the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A view of the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A view of the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A view of the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A view of the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A view of the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A view of the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A view of the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A view of the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A view inside the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A view of the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A view inside the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A view inside the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A view inside the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A view inside the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A view inside the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A view inside the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A view of the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A view of the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A view of the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: A view of the so-called Flintstone's House on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: Florence Fang, owner of the so-called Flintstone's House, looks on during a press conference to announce that she is suing the town of Hillsborough on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: Florence Fang, owner of the so-called Flintstone's House, holds a card that was sent to her by a supporter on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Owners Of "Flintstones" Themed House In California In Legal Fight With Town Over Construction Permits HILLSBOROUGH, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: Florence Fang, owner of the so-called Flintstone's House, holds a card that was sent to her by a supporter on April 11, 2019 in Hillsborough, California. Hillsborough, the affluent suburb of San Francisco, is suing home owner Florence Fang to force her to remove unpermitted garden installations outside of the so-called Flintstone's House. The town claims that the outdoor installations were installed without permits and call the yard decorations property a public nuisance and an eyesore. Fang is counter suing the town. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Fang’s attorney, Angela Alioto, also claims her client has been the victim of racial discrimination.

“I absolutely believe she’s been treated differently. There’s absolutely no question in my mind. I don’t think that any prior owner of the Flintstones home has had any issues that could compare to this,” Alioto said.

The city of Hillsborough filed a lawsuit describing Fang’s home as a “highly visible eyesore” and a “public nuisance.”

Assistant City Attorney Mark Hudak says Fang did not have the proper permits when she began her renovations and ignored several stop work orders. He says the allegations of racial bias are completely untrue.

“It’s nonsense and it’s offensive nonsense. Everybody at Town Hall has treated Mrs. Fang with the utmost respect and completely fairly,” Hudak said.

Hudak says Fang has a pending permit application before the city. He says he hopes their issues can be resolved through the permitting process and lawsuit eventually dropped. It is one of the few things on which the two sides agree.

“I want a quiet, peaceful, happy retirement,” Fang said.